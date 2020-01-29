The share price of Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] inclined by $20.25, presently trading at $19.70. The company’s shares saw 23.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.00 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LEVI fall by -1.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.38% compared to -0.30 of all time high it touched on 01/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.20%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Levi Strauss & Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.44% increase from the current trading price.

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.00 to 24.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] sitting at +9.63 and its Gross Margin at +53.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.60%. Its Return on Equity is 41.73, and its Return on Assets is 8.21. These metrics all suggest that Levi Strauss & Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to

generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 159.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 154.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] earns $369,234 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 2.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has 380.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.00 to 24.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.