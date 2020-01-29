Livongo Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] stock went down by -1.19% or -0.3 points down from its previous closing price of $25.72. The stock reached $25.42 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LVGO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.87% in the period of the last 7 days.
LVGO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.70, at one point touching $25.62. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.70. The 52-week high currently stands at $45.68 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $15.12.
Livongo Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.72.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 8 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -52.37 and its Gross Margin at +69.98, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.20%. Its Return on Equity is
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -66.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 33.12.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] earns $166,905 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] has 98.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.09% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.