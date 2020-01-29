PepsiCo, Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] opened at N/A and closed at $142.14 a share within trading session on 01/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.21% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $142.44. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PepsiCo, Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] had 2.65 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $108.00 during that period and PEP managed to take a rebound to $144.15 in the last 52 weeks. PepsiCo, Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 108.00 to 144.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $142.14. Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 13 Feb (In 16 Days). Fundamental Analysis of PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] sitting at +16.08 and its Gross Margin at +54.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80%. These measurements indicate that PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.70%. Its Return on Equity is 98.52, and its Return on Assets is 15.70. These metrics all suggest that PepsiCo, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 222.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 194.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.70 and P/E Ratio of 16.25. These metrics all suggest that PepsiCo, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] earns $242,172 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has 1.40B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $198.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 108.00 to 144.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.