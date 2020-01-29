Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] saw a change by 1.10% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $54.44. The company is holding 279.00M shares with keeping 276.89M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -10.48% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.87%, trading +4.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 279.00M shares valued at 911761 were bought and sold.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 60.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.85.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 23 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] sitting at +12.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.76, and its Return on Assets is 0.62. These metrics suggest that this Principal Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Principal

Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.47 and P/E Ratio of 11.55. These metrics all suggest that Principal Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] earns $865,214 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has 279.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 60.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 1.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] a Reliable Buy?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.