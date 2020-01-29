Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went up by 0.03% or 0 points up from its previous closing price of $15.53. The stock reached $15.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

RF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $15.75, at one point touching $15.455. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.75. The 52-week high currently stands at $17.54 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -0.96% after the recent low of $13.38.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.38 to 17.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.53.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at +30.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60%. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.08, and its Return on Assets is

1.25. These metrics suggest that this Regions Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 988.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.38 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.