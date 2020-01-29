Rollins, Inc. [ROL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $37.78 after ROL shares went up by 2.86% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.73.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins, Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins, Inc. [ROL] sitting at +16.97 and its Gross Margin at +47.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 33.92, and its Return on Assets is 20.84. These metrics all suggest that Rollins, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for th

is firm is now 5.51. Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.27 and P/E Ratio of 60.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rollins, Inc. [ROL] earns $132,632 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has 323.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 1.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.51. This RSI suggests that Rollins, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Rollins, Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.