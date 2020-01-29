Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] gained by 12.19% on the last trading session, reaching $26.00 price per share at the time. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. represents 336.66M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.80B with the latest information.

The Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $26.00 with 3.29 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SC shares recorded 880.67K.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.68 to 27.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] sitting at +15.71 and its Gross Margin at +79.76, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20%. These measurements indicate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.57, and its Return on Assets is 2.12. These metrics suggest that this Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 497.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 469.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.02 and P/E Ratio of 9.57. These metrics all suggest that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] earns $1,532,568 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has 336.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.68 to 27.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.47. This RSI suggests that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.