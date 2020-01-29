Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] shares went higher by 0.22% from its previous closing of $33.96, now trading at the price of $34.03, also adding 0.07 points. Is SLB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SLB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.38B float and a -6.94% run over in the last seven days. SLB share price has been hovering between $48.88 and $30.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 16 Apr (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] sitting at +8.91 and its Gross Margin at +12.80, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is -33.83, and its Return on Assets is -15.99. These metrics suggest that this Schlumberger Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] earns $313,495 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has 1.39B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.65 to 48.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 2.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Schlumberger Limited [SLB] a Reliable Buy?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.