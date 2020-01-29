ServiceNow, Inc.[NOW] stock saw a move by 0.30% on Thursday, touching 987419. Based on the recent volume, ServiceNow, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NOW shares recorded 188.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] stock could reach median target price of $314.00.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] stock additionally went up by +0.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.73% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NOW stock is set at 67.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by 30.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NOW shares showcased 9.87% increase. NOW saw -1.21% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 71.19% compared to high within the same period of time.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 184.01 to 318.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $314.05.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] sitting at -1.59 and its Gross Margin at +76.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Equity is -3.15, and its Return on Assets is -0.73. These metrics suggest that this ServiceNow, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 506.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 28.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.04 and P/E Ratio of 1,809.30. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] earns $319,943 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has 188.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 184.01 to 318.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 2.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.44. This RSI suggests that ServiceNow, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.