The share price of Silicon Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: SLAB] inclined by $118.50, presently trading at $104.08. The company’s shares saw 40.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $74.01 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SLAB fall by -12.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -15.17% compared to -14.90 of all time high it touched on 01/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.89%, while additionally gaining 29.07% during the last 12 months. Silicon Laboratories Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $125.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.42% increase from the current trading price.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:SLAB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.01 to 122.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.50.

the company is expected to release the following results

Fundamental Analysis of Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB] sitting at +10.38 and its Gross Margin at +60.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.28, and its Return on Assets is 5.29. These metrics suggest that this Silicon Laboratories Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.24. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.92 and P/E Ratio of 188.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB] earns $576,922 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.19 and its Current Ratio is 5.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB] has 42.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.01 to 122.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 2.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. [SLAB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.