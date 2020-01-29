Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] took an upward turn with a change of 0.76%, trading at the price of $38.39 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Skechers U.S.A., Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.36M shares for that time period. SKX monthly volatility recorded 2.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.06%. PS value for SKX stocks is 1.19 with PB recorded at 2.71. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [NYSE:SKX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.68 to 44.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.10. Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Coming Soon.. ). (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fundamental Analysis of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] sitting at +8.99 and its Gross Margin at +45.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.20%. Its Return on Equity is 15.58, and its Return on Assets is 10.10. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 71.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.30 and P/E Ratio of 17.70. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] earns $368,418 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.89 and its Current Ratio is 2.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has 154.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.68 to 44.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.71. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.