Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $31.52 after SKY shares went down by -12.90% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE:SKY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.90 to 37.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.19. Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 19 May (In 111 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] sitting at -1.50 and its Gross Margin at +17.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.30%. Its Return on Equity is -20.59, and its Return on Assets is -10.63. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -3.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -409.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.58 and P/E Ratio of 29.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] earns $194,292 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has 57.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.90 to 37.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.85, which indicates that it is 4.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.