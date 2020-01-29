The share price of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] inclined by $16.58, presently trading at $16.34. The company’s shares saw -0.73% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.46 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SFM fall by -5.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.16% compared to -1.01 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.10%, while additionally dropping -31.26% during the last 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.91% increase from the current trading price.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.46 to 25.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] sitting at +4.51 and its Gross Margin at +31.48.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 25.57, and its Return on Assets is 9.16. These metrics suggest that this Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.22 and P/E Ratio of 15.19. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] earns $173,578 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 155.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has 117.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.46 to 25.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 2.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] a Reliable Buy?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.