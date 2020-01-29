The share price of Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] inclined by $32.20, presently trading at $32.57. The company’s shares saw 11.58% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.19 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SYF fall by -8.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.60% compared to -3.15 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -10.18%, while additionally gaining 8.64% during the last 12 months. Synchrony Financial is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.82. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.25% increase from the current trading price.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.19 to 38.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at +24.05 and its Gross Margin at +90.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.30, and its Return on Assets is 2.75. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on

future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.88 and P/E Ratio of 5.87. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synchrony Financial [SYF] earns $918,424 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 658.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.19 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.