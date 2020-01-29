Tallgrass Energy, LP[TGE] stock saw a move by -0.18% on Thursday, touching 2.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Tallgrass Energy, LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TGE shares recorded 281.84M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] stock additionally went up by +0.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TGE stock is set at -9.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TGE shares showcased 9.32% increase. TGE saw -14.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 56.02% compared to high within the same period of time.

Tallgrass Energy, LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 25.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.32.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] sitting at +40.60 and its Gross Margin at +54.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.70%. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 15.46, and its Return on Assets is 2.69. These metrics suggest that this Tallgrass Energy, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 185.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55 and P/E Ratio of 14.90. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] earns $1,018,332 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has 281.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 25.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 0.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.97. This RSI suggests that Tallgrass Energy, LP is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.