Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $75.92 after TNDM shares went up by 7.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 24 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM] sitting at -24.27 and its Gross Margin at +48.85, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.10%. Its Return on Equity is -240.11, and its Return on Assets is -81.30. These metrics suggest that this Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -87.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM] earns $281,571 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.53 and its Current Ratio is 2.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM] has 57.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.46 to 74.81. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.12, which indicates that it is 3.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.77. This RSI suggests that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [TNDM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.