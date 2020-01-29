Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] opened at N/A and closed at $126.31 a share within trading session on 01/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $128.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] had 4.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.62M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.92%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.62%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $100.17 during that period and TXN managed to take a rebound to $135.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.17 to 135.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 91 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] sitting at +42.55 and its Gross Margin at +63.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.60%. Its Return on Equity is 57.29, and its Return on Assets is 31.84. These metrics all suggest that Texas Instruments Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 36.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.01 and P/E Ratio of 24.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] earns $528,105 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.38 and its Current Ratio is 3.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has 935.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $119.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.17 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 2.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.