Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE: TOL] stock went up by 1.19% or 0.54 points up from its previous closing price of $45.33. The stock reached $45.87 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TOL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

TOL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $46.09, at one point touching $45.46. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $46.09. The 52-week high currently stands at $46.65 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 31.58% after the recent low of $33.52.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.52 to 46.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 25 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] sitting at +9.42 and its Gross Margin at +19.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.00, and its Return on Assets is 5.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TOL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 11.36. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] earns $1,416,464 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has 136.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.52 to 46.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 2.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.89. This RSI suggests that Toll Brothers, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.