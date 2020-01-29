Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] gained by 1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $94.99 price per share at the time. Tractor Supply Company represents 117.48M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.16B with the latest information.

The Tractor Supply Company traded at the price of $94.99 with 2.62 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TSCO shares recorded 1.21M.

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.62 to 114.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $93.99.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 30 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] sitting at +8.87 and its Gross Margin at +31.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.50%. Its Return on Equity is 35.72, and its Return on Assets is 17.36. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 28.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.80 and P/E Ratio of 20.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] earns $259,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1,783.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has 117.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.62 to 114.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 2.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.