United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] shares went higher by 1.17% from its previous closing of $9.18, now trading at the price of $9.29, also adding 0.11 points. Is X stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of X shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 168.51M float and a -6.42% run over in the last seven days. X share price has been hovering between $24.74 and $9.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 24.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.18.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at +7.31 and its Gross Margin at +9.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.20%. Its Return on Equity is 29.65, and its Return on Assets is 10.70. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates X financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United States Steel Corporation [X] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.17, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 21.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.47 and P/E Ratio of 2.62. These metrics all suggest that United States Steel Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, United States Steel Corporation [X] earns $489,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 170.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 24.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 3.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United States Steel Corporation [X], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.