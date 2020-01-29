Uranium Energy Corp. [NYSE: UEC] shares went lower by -4.16% from its previous closing of $0.78, now trading at the price of $0.75, also adding -0.03 points. Is UEC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 737555 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UEC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 172.13M float and a -10.61% run over in the last seven days. UEC share price has been hovering between $1.58 and $0.77 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Uranium Energy Corp. [NYSE:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 10 Mar (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.61, and

its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.52. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.35 and its Current Ratio is 6.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 182.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $143.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 1.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 4.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.