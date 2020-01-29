V.F. Corporation[VFC] stock saw a move by 1.36% on Thursday, touching 4.03 million. Based on the recent volume, V.F. Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VFC shares recorded 401.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock could reach median target price of $99.00.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock additionally went down by -11.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -15.87% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VFC stock is set at 6.15% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VFC shares showcased -5.32% decrease. VFC saw -16.58% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.94% compared to high within the same period of time.

V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.77 to 100.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 27 May (In 120 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of V.F. Corporation [VFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for V.F. Corporation [VFC] sitting at +13.08 and its Gross Margin at +50.76, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.40%. Its Return on Equity is 31.53, and its Return on Assets is 12.18. These metrics all suggest that V.F. Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94 and P/E Ratio of 25.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, V.F. Corporation [VFC] earns $182,573 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] has 401.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.77 to 100.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is V.F. Corporation [VFC] a Reliable Buy?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.