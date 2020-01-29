CubeSmart [CUBE] took an upward turn with a change of -0.66%, trading at the price of $31.70 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 826848 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CubeSmart shares have an average trading volume of 1.76M shares for that time period. CUBE monthly volatility recorded 1.38%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.31%. PS value for CUBE stocks is 9.74 with PB recorded at 3.39.

CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.91.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CubeSmart [CUBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CubeSmart [CUBE] sitting at +26.02 and its Gross Margin at +43.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.70%. These measurements indicate that CubeSmart [CUBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.82, and its Return on Assets is 4.49. These metrics suggest that this CubeSmart does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CubeSmart [CUBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.00 and P/E Ratio of 34.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CubeSmart [CUBE] earns $212,435 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 40.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

CubeSmart [CUBE] has 192.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.26 to 36.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 1.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CubeSmart [CUBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CubeSmart [CUBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.