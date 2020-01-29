Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.[DO] stock saw a move by 0.63% on Thursday, touching 3.46 million. Based on the recent volume, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DO shares recorded 139.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] stock could reach median target price of $5.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] stock additionally went down by -18.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -29.12% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DO stock is set at -56.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.89% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DO shares showcased -36.83% decrease. DO saw -61.87% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.05% compared to high within the same period of time. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [NYSE:DO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.77 to 12.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.79. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] sitting at -7.36 and its Gross Margin at +0.52, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -4.90, and its Return on Assets is -2.89. These metrics suggest that this Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] earns $470,963 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.94 and its Current Ratio is 3.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] has 139.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $672.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.77 to 12.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] a Reliable Buy?

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.