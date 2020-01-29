Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] opened at N/A and closed at $64.65 a share within trading session on 01/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $64.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] had 4.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $64.63 during that period and XOM managed to take a rebound to $83.49 in the last 52 weeks.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.63 to 83.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 31 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] sitting at +7.71 and its Gross Margin at +23.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.98, and its Return on Assets is 6.00. These metrics suggest that this Exxon Mobil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.08 and P/E Ratio of 18.83. These metrics all suggest that Exxon Mobil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] earns $3,932,423 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.51 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has 4.25B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $274.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.63 to 83.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] a Reliable Buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.