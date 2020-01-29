TG Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] opened at N/A and closed at $13.16 a share within trading session on 01/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.45% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] had 1.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.22M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.64%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.87 during that period and TGTX managed to take a rebound to $14.89 in the last 52 weeks.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 11 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] sitting at -114736.84.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -382.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -723.70%. Its Return on Equity is -381.16, and its Return on Assets is -191.70. These metrics suggest that this TG Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6,641.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] earns $1,448 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has 100.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.87 to 14.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 265.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 5.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.47. This RSI suggests that TG Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.