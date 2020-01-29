The share price of Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] inclined by $1.30, presently trading at $1.29. The company’s shares saw 1.97% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.27 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZSAN fall by -8.10% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.10% compared to -0.12 of all time high it touched on 01/23/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.14%, while additionally dropping -48.41% during the last 12 months. Zosano Pharma Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.71% increase from the current trading price.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.73, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -51.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.45. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.77. Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.05 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has 17.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 4.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] a Reliable Buy?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.