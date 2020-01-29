The share price of Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] inclined by $1.30, presently trading at $1.29. The company’s shares saw 1.97% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.27 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZSAN fall by -8.10% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.10% compared to -0.12 of all time high it touched on 01/23/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.14%, while additionally dropping -48.41% during the last 12 months. Zosano Pharma Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.71% increase from the current trading price.
Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.30.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 43 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]
Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.73, while
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.45. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.77. Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36.
This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.05 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has 17.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.97% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 4.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] a Reliable Buy?
Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.