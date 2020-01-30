1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] opened at N/A and closed at $15.10 a share within trading session on 01/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.63. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] had 977586 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 455.11K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.04%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.72%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.01 during that period and FLWS managed to take a rebound to $21.77 in the last 52 weeks. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.01 to 21.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.10. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed). Fundamental Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS] sitting at +3.61 and its Gross Margin at +39.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.57, and its Return on Assets is 5.82. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FLWS financial performance. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.07 and P/E Ratio of 28.80. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS] earns $304,914 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 98.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.65 and its Current Ratio is 2.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS] has 62.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $944.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.01 to 21.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 5.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. [FLWS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.