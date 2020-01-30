The share price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE: ATNM] inclined by $0.27, presently trading at $0.26. The company’s shares saw 35.21% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.19 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ATNM jumped by +1.98% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.58% compared to 0.01 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 17.31%, while additionally dropping -52.42% during the last 12 months. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.49% increase from the current trading price.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.
Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 17 Mar (In 48 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM]
Turning to investigate th
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.10. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08.
This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has 163.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $41.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.21% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 9.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.