Activision Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] shares went lower by -0.24% from its previous closing of $60.40, now trading at the price of $60.26, also adding -0.14 points. Is ATVI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.32 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ATVI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 757.65M float and a -0.15% run over in the last seven days. ATVI share price has been hovering between $61.90 and $39.85 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] sitting at +26.42 and its Gross Margin at +66.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 9.93. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.04, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.06 and P/E Ratio of 28.49. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] earns $756,869 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.29 and its Current Ratio is 2.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has 758.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $45.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.85 to 61.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 1.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.