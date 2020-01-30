Agile Therapeutics, Inc.[AGRX] stock saw a move by -2.04% on Thursday, touching 6.23 million. Based on the recent volume, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AGRX shares recorded 57.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] stock additionally went up by +35.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 58.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AGRX stock is set at 362.04% by far, with shares price recording returns by 245.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AGRX shares showcased 207.20% increase. AGRX saw -3.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 997.14% compared to high within the same period of time.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 3.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.92.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 10 Mar (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.87. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.81 and its Current Ratio is 3.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] has 57.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $220.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 3.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 997.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 12.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.74. This RSI suggests that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.