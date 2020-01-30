Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] dipped by -4.64% on the last trading session, reaching $104.60 price per share at the time. Alliance Data Systems Corporation represents 45.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.01B with the latest information.

The Alliance Data Systems Corporation traded at the price of $104.60 with 977338 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADS shares recorded 820.54K.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 99.20 to 182.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.69.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] sitting at +24.18 and its Gross Margin at +39.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 46.00, and its Return on Assets is 3.15. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s

attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,079.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 676.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] earns $389,560 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.13 and its Current Ratio is 2.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has 45.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 99.20 to 182.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 2.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.