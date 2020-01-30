Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] took an upward turn with a change of 0.81%, trading at the price of $51.16 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.59 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apollo Global Management, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.91M shares for that time period. APO monthly volatility recorded 2.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.65%. PS value for APO stocks is 5.95 with PB recorded at 8.70.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.13 to 52.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] sitting at +2.79 and its Gross Margin at +98.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -2.01, and its Return on Assets is -0.44. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate th

is organization’s capital structure, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 262.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 270.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.18 and P/E Ratio of 25.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] earns $1,018,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has 221.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.13 to 52.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 2.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.