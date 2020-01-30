The share price of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] inclined by $4.85, presently trading at $6.17. The company’s shares saw 239.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.82 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RKDA jumped by +23.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.20% compared to 1.20 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -21.01%, while additionally gaining 35.85% during the last 12 months. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.83% increase from the current trading price.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 10.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 25 Mar (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] sitting at -1152.32 and its Gross Margin at +54.85.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -162.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.20%. Its Return on Equity is -129.48, and its Return on Assets is -66.41. These metrics suggest that this Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets,

and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.30. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] earns $33,273 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.43 and its Current Ratio is 7.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] has 8.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 10.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 239.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -2.98, which indicates that it is 5.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.