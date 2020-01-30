The share price of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] inclined by $4.85, presently trading at $6.17. The company’s shares saw 239.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.82 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RKDA jumped by +23.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.20% compared to 1.20 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -21.01%, while additionally gaining 35.85% during the last 12 months. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.83% increase from the current trading price.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 10.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.85.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 25 Mar (In 55 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] sitting at -1152.32 and its Gross Margin at +54.85.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -162.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.20%. Its Return on Equity is -129.48, and its Return on Assets is -66.41. These metrics suggest that this Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets,
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.30. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] earns $33,273 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.43 and its Current Ratio is 7.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] has 8.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 10.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 239.01% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently -2.98, which indicates that it is 5.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. [RKDA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.