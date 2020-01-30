BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] took an upward turn with a change of -24.03%, trading at the price of $0.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.62 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while BioPharmX Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.06M shares for that time period. BPMX monthly volatility recorded 18.92%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 28.98%. PS value for BPMX stocks is 1784.08 with PB recorded at 11.60.

BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE:BPMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] sitting at -28957.89 and its Gross Margin at -45.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.24. The Enterprise Value

to Sales for this firm is now 799.35. BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] earns $3,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.47 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has 15.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 28.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.