Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] opened at N/A and closed at $43.95 a share within trading session on 01/29/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $43.53.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] had 1.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.61%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $34.35 during that period and BSX managed to take a rebound to $46.62 in the last 52 weeks.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.35 to 46.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.95.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at +17.68 and its Gross Margin at +65.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 21.24, and its Return on Assets is 8.35. These metrics suggest that this Boston Scientific Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boston Scientific

Corporation [BSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 159.76 and P/E Ratio of 56.65. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] earns $306,969 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.54 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.39B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $61.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.35 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 1.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.