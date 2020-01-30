CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] saw a change by 0.54% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.14. The company is holding 94.48M shares with keeping 94.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.95% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.00%, trading +17.95% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 94.48M shares valued at 1.72 million were bought and sold.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.77 to 25.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.02.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] sitting at +35.60 and its Gross Margin at +61.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.70%. These measurements indicate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total

Capital is 51.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.75 and P/E Ratio of 47.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] earns $2,753,351 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] has 94.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.77 to 25.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.