Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSD] gained by 2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $3.56 price per share at the time. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. represents 40.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $139.36M with the latest information.

The Clearside Biomedical, Inc. traded at the price of $3.56 with 991242 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLSD shares recorded 1.25M.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 3.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.47.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 10 Mar (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] sitting at -276483.33.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -78.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.59. The

Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 185.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 5.03. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] earns $600 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.10 and its Current Ratio is 4.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] has 40.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $139.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 3.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 535.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 14.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.83. This RSI suggests that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.