Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] took an upward turn with a change of -0.69%, trading at the price of $32.97 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 749508 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Conagra Brands, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.51M shares for that time period. CAG monthly volatility recorded 2.14%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.55%. PS value for CAG stocks is 1.54 with PB recorded at 2.13.

Conagra Brands, Inc. [NYSE:CAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.04 to 35.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 19 Mar (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] sitting at +14.76 and its Gross Margin at +27.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.30, and its Return on Assets is 4.17. These metrics suggest that this Conagra Brands, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.12, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 144.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.41 and P/E Ratio of 20.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] earns $529,911 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.28. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] has 487.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.04 to 35.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 2.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] a Reliable Buy?

Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.