Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] saw a change by 1.62% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $36.99. The company is holding 34.61M shares with keeping 34.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 73.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.24% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.23%, trading +24.52% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 34.61M shares valued at 2.2 million were bought and sold.

Continental Building Products, Inc. [NYSE:CBPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.35 to 37.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] sitting at +20.32 and its Gross Margin at +27.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10%. These measurements indicate that Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 22.99, and its Return on Assets is 11.30. These metrics all suggest that Continental Building Products, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded

company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.19 and P/E Ratio of 21.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] earns $818,698 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.57 and its Current Ratio is 3.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] has 34.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.35 to 37.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 0.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.88. This RSI suggests that Continental Building Products, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Building Products, Inc. [CBPX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.