The share price of CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] inclined by $62.30, presently trading at $61.61. The company’s shares saw 25.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $48.94 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CONE fall by -3.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.50% compared to -2.47 of all time high it touched on 01/23/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.91%, while additionally gaining 17.35% during the last 12 months. CyrusOne Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $73.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.89% increase from the current trading price.

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.94 to 79.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] sitting at +1.21 and its Gross Margin at +23.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 0.01, and its Return on Assets is 0.00. These metrics suggest that this CyrusOne Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and

likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 124.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.17.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] earns $1,833,482 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has 113.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.94 to 79.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 2.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] a Reliable Buy?

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.