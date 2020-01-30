Dynavax Technologies Corporation[DVAX] stock saw a move by 0.00% on Thursday, touching 2.23 million. Based on the recent volume, Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DVAX shares recorded 77.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] stock could reach median target price of $16.50.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] stock additionally went down by -12.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -15.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DVAX stock is set at -53.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DVAX shares showcased 87.73% increase. DVAX saw -55.86% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 94.61% compared to high within the same period of time.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.60 to 11.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.05.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] sitting at -1836.14 and its Gross Margin at -210.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -82.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -93.50%. Its Return on Equity is -121.01, and its Return on Assets is -73.96. These metrics suggest that this Dynavax Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dynavax Technologies

Corporation [DVAX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 159.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -16.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 159.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.12.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] earns $32,924 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.08 and its Current Ratio is 4.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has 77.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $393.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.60 to 11.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 6.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.