Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $109.05 after EXPE shares went down by -0.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Expedia Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.53 to 144.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.55.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] sitting at +6.98 and its Gross Margin at +74.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.00%. Its Return on Equity is 9.41, and its Return on Assets is 2.22. These metrics suggest that this Expedia Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.12, and its Long-Term

Debt to Total Capital is 90.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.72 and P/E Ratio of 32.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] earns $458,082 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 0.64. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] has 143.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.53 to 144.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 2.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] a Reliable Buy?

Expedia Group, Inc. [EXPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.