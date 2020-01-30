Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] opened at N/A and closed at $28.47 a share within trading session on 01/29/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] had 1.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.49M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.59%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $24.17 during that period and FITB managed to take a rebound to $31.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.17 to 31.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.47.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at +31.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.20%. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.31, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics suggest that this Fifth Third Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its

investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.59.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.56 and P/E Ratio of 8.42. These metrics all suggest that Fifth Third Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] earns $429,030 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 726.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.17 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.