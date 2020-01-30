Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [NYSE: FBHS] dipped by -0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $67.26 price per share at the time. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. represents 139.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.38B with the latest information.

The Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. traded at the price of $67.26 with 1.68 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FBHS shares recorded 1.06M.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [NYSE:FBHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.70 to 70.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.89.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] sitting at +12.60 and its Gross Margin at +35.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 16.32, and its Return on Assets is 6.79. These metrics all suggest that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.21 and P/E Ratio of 23.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] earns $216,802 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] has 139.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.70 to 70.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 2.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.