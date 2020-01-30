Grubhub Inc. [NYSE: GRUB] dipped by -1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $56.30 price per share at the time. Grubhub Inc. represents 91.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.14B with the latest information.

The Grubhub Inc. traded at the price of $56.30 with 1.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GRUB shares recorded 4.67M.

Grubhub Inc. [NYSE:GRUB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.11 to 87.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] sitting at +9.12 and its Gross Margin at +46.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 6.13, and its Return on Assets is 4.27. These metrics suggest that this Grubhub Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 16.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.45 and P/E Ratio of 1,350.12. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] earns $370,043 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.63 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] has 91.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.11 to 87.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] a Reliable Buy?

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.