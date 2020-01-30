Heat Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] stock went down by -2.31% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of $0.26. The stock reached $0.25 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HTBX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.38% in the period of the last 7 days.

HTBX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.26, at one point touching $0.2324. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.26. The 52-week high currently stands at $1.80 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -81.59% after the recent low of $0.23.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 1.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 26 Mar (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] sitting at -301.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.00%. Its Return on Equity is -83.56, and its Return on Assets is -38.91. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics, Inc. does a poor job of managing

its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -3.77. Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] earns $193,128 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 267.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.89 and its Current Ratio is 5.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has 45.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 1.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 14.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.58. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.