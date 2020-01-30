Aspen Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ: AZPN] shares went lower by -13.61% from its previous closing of $140.35, now trading at the price of $121.25, also adding -19.1 points. Is AZPN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AZPN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 67.97M float and a -14.06% run over in the last seven days. AZPN share price has been hovering between $142.89 and $94.33 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aspen Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ:AZPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN] sitting at +47.26 and its Gross Margin at +90.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.80%. These measurements indicate that Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 113.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.50%. Its Return on Equity is 481.33, and its Return on Assets is 44.99. These metrics all suggest that Aspen Technology, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.87, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.92 and P/E Ratio of 33.73. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN] earns $373,966 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.34 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN] has 68.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.33 to 142.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 2.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. [AZPN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.