Darling Ingredients Inc.[DAR] stock saw a move by -5.01% on Thursday, touching 1.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Darling Ingredients Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DAR shares recorded 164.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] stock additionally went down by -4.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DAR stock is set at 40.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by 51.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DAR shares showcased 43.99% increase. DAR saw -5.36% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 53.76% compared to high within the same period of time.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.20 to 29.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.46.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 26 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] sitting at +3.40 and its Gross Margin at +12.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 4.49, and its Return on Assets is 2.06. These metrics suggest that this Darling Ingredients Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darling

Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 42.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] earns $346,042 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has 164.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.20 to 29.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 2.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.