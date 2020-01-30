Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] stock went down by -0.33% or -0.04 points down from its previous closing price of $13.48. The stock reached $13.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HBAN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

HBAN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.69, at one point touching $13.45. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.69. The 52-week high currently stands at $15.63 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -0.59% after the recent low of $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 15.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at +31.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.90%. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.71, and its Return on Assets is 1.31. These metrics suggest that this Huntington Bancshares Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and

likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.47 and P/E Ratio of 10.66. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] earns $330,083 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 3.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.